CORRECTED-Compass Group year profits climb on U.S., emerging markets
November 26, 2014 / 7:26 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Compass Group year profits climb on U.S., emerging markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to show dividend rise of 10.5 pct, not 1.5 pct)

LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Britain’s Compass Group, the world’s biggest catering firm, posted a 5.4 percent rise in full-year pretax profits on strong demand in its North American and emerging markets divisions.

Compass, which serves around 3 billion meals a year, said pretax profits rose to 1.2 billion pounds for the year ended Sep. 30, up from 1.1 billion a year earlier.

The company raised its full-year dividend by 10.5 percent to 26.5 pence, returning 1 billion pounds of cash to its shareholders.

Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
