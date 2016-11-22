FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 22, 2016 / 7:30 AM / 9 months ago

Catering firm Compass revenue rises on strong U.S. growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Compass Group Plc, the world's biggest catering firm, expressed confidence on its performance for the current year, after reporting revenue growth largely in line with expectations on the back of strong demand in the United States.

Compass said underlying revenue at constant currencies grew 5 percent to 19.9 billion pounds ($24.8 billion) in the year ended Sept. 30. This compares with an expectation of 5.2 percent revenue growth according to a company-compiled consensus.

The group, which serves around 5 billion meals each year in over 50 countries, said underlying operating profit rose 5.6 percent at constant currency to 1.445 billion pounds, coming in slightly ahead of analysts' average expectation of 1.424 billion pounds.

Compass's expectations for (fiscal year) 2017 were positive, with growth expected to be weighted to the second half of the year, the company said. ($1 = 0.8014 pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
