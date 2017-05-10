FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Compass proposes $1.3 bln special dividend after strong profit growth
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 10, 2017 / 6:27 AM / 3 months ago

Compass proposes $1.3 bln special dividend after strong profit growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Compass Group Plc, the world's biggest catering firm, proposed a 1 billion-pound ($1.3 billion) special dividend, after reporting higher first-half profit on the back of strong trading in North America and improving trends in Europe.

Compass, which serves about 5 billion meals each year, said underlying operating profit grew 5.2 percent at constant currency to 894 million pounds in the six months ended March 31.

Organic revenue rose 3.6 percent at constant currency to 11.6 billion pounds. This marks an acceleration in revenue growth from the first quarter, when comparable revenue grew by 2.8 percent. ($1 = 0.7717 pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru. Editing by Jane Merriman)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.