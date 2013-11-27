FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Compass launches 500 mln stg share buyback
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
November 27, 2013 / 7:14 AM / 4 years ago

Compass launches 500 mln stg share buyback

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Compass Group, the world’s biggest catering company, launched a 500 million pound ($809 million) share buyback on Wednesday, its third in as many years.

The British firm, which employs more than 500,000 people to feed officer workers, soldiers and school children, also reported underlying pre-tax profit up 9 percent to 1.2 billion pounds in 2013, slightly ahead of analyst expectations.

Revenue in 2013 rose 4.3 percent to 17.6 billion pounds.

Compass also increased its dividend by 12.7 percent on a year earlier to 24 pence.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.