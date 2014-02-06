FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Compass posts 4 pct rise in Q1 organic revenue
February 6, 2014 / 7:11 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Compass posts 4 pct rise in Q1 organic revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Compass Group PLC : * Q1 organic revenue growth was approximately 4 percent (at constant currency) * Underlying trends in our three Regions have been consistent with the second

half of 2013 * Our expectations for the full year remain positive and unchanged * If current spot rates continue for 2014, expect a negative currency impact of

5.4% on 2013 reported revenues * If current spot rates continue for 2014, expect a negative currency impact of

5.7% on 2013 underlying profit * Source text

