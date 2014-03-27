FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Compass sees H1 revenue growth of about 4 pct
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 27, 2014 / 7:16 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Compass sees H1 revenue growth of about 4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) - * Compass H1 organic revenue growth expected to be just over 4 percent * Compass sees H1 operating profit margin growth of about 10 basis

points * Compass underlying trends in its three regions have been consistent

throughout the first two quarters * Compass sees negative currency impact of 5.9%, or £1,029 million, on

2013 full year reported revenues if current spot rates continue in H2 * Compass sees 6.2% impact, or £78 million, on 2013 full year

underlying profit if current spot rates continue * Expectations for the full year remain positive and unchanged, notwithstanding the translation impact of ongoing movements in foreign currencies * For more news, please click here [CPG.L cpg.L]

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.