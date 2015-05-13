FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Compass posts first half revenue growth of 5.7 percent
May 13, 2015 / 6:21 AM / 2 years ago

Compass posts first half revenue growth of 5.7 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 13 (Reuters) - Britain’s Compass Group, the world’s biggest catering firm, reaffirmed its full-year expectations after posting a 5.7 percent rise in half-year revenue due to strong demand in North America and a return to growth in Europe and Japan.

Compass, which serves around 3 billion meals a year, said underlying group revenue rose to 9.1 billion pounds ($14.3 billion) for the period ended March 31.

However it said it remained cautious over the economic environment in some emerging markets and lower commodity prices impacting its Offshore & Remote business. ($1 = 0.6380 pounds) (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; editing by Kate Holton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
