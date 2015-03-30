FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Compass group says full year expectations remain positive
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 30, 2015 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

Compass group says full year expectations remain positive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 30 (Reuters) - Compass group plc - expected h1 organic revenue growth towards 5.5% and operating profit margin improvement Compass group plc - north first half organic revenue growth expected to be around 8% Compass group plc - expectations for full year remain positive Compass group plc - currency movements, compared to same six month period last year, are expected to have a positive translation impact on half year revenue and profit of £35 mln and £5 mln respectively Compass group plc - however economic environment in some of our emerging markets is uncertain, and lower commodity prices are impacting our offshore and remote business (London Equities Newsroom)

