Compass group says full year expectations remain positive

LONDON, March 30 (Reuters) - Compass group plc - expected h1 organic revenue growth towards 5.5% and operating profit margin improvement Compass group plc - north first half organic revenue growth expected to be around 8% Compass group plc - expectations for full year remain positive Compass group plc - currency movements, compared to same six month period last year, are expected to have a positive translation impact on half year revenue and profit of £35 mln and £5 mln respectively Compass group plc - however economic environment in some of our emerging markets is uncertain, and lower commodity prices are impacting our offshore and remote business (London Equities Newsroom)