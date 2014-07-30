BRIEF-Compass Q3 organic revenue up 4 pct

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - Compass Group Plc

* Compass says overall expectations for full year remain positive and unchanged, notwithstanding translation of ongoing movements in foreign currencies

* Compass has had a good q3.

* Organic revenue growth for group in quarter was 4.0% on a comparable working days basis 1 and 3.9% for nine months to 30 june 2014

* Compass says if current spot rates were to continue through q4 of 2014, would expect a negative currency impact of 7.3% or £92 million on 2013 full year underlying operating profit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Editing by Neil Maidment)