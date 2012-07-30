FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Compass Minerals profit beats estimates
July 30, 2012 / 11:41 AM / 5 years ago

Compass Minerals profit beats estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q2 adj EPS $0.31 vs est $0.26

* Revenue down 1 pct at $178.5 mln

July 30 (Reuters) - Compass Minerals International Inc’s second-quarter profit beat market expectations, helped by a surge in specialty fertilizer sales.

The provider of highway de-icing salt and specialty fertilizer said its net income fell to $9.5 million, or 28 per share, from $14 million, or 42 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned 31 cents per share.

Revenue dropped 1 percent to $178.5 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 26 cents per share, on revenue of $179.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Specialty fertilizer sales jumped 14 percent to $56.2 million, helped by a 10 percent increase in sales volume.

The company expects its highway de-icing segment to report sales volumes of about 1 million tons for the third quarter, down from 1.9 million tons a year ago, hurt by carryover inventories following a mild winter.

Shares of the Overland Park, Kansas-based company closed at $74.14 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.

