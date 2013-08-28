FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-UK's competition watchdog says private patients pay more for lack of competition
#Healthcare
August 28, 2013

BRIEF-UK's competition watchdog says private patients pay more for lack of competition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Competition Commission: * UK's Competition Commission - private patients pay for lack of competition * UK's Competition Commission - higher private medical insurance premiums and

charges for private patients * UK's Competition Commission - we may look to increase competition and require

sales of hospitals to other operators where we can * UK's Competition Commission - health insurers bupa and axa ppp have some

clout, but does not offset hospital operators's power

