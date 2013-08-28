BRIEF-UK's competition watchdog says private patients pay more for lack of competition

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Competition Commission: * UK’s Competition Commission - private patients pay for lack of competition * UK’s Competition Commission - higher private medical insurance premiums and

charges for private patients * UK’s Competition Commission - we may look to increase competition and require

sales of hospitals to other operators where we can * UK’s Competition Commission - health insurers bupa and axa ppp have some

clout, but does not offset hospital operators’s power * Source text for Eikon: