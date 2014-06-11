FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK competition watchdog to announce car insurance reforms -FT
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 11, 2014 / 11:31 PM / 3 years ago

UK competition watchdog to announce car insurance reforms -FT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 11 (Reuters) - Britain’s competition watchdog will announce on Thursday sweeping reforms of the car insurance industry that are designed to reduce costs for motorists, the Financial Times reported, citing sources.

The Competition & Markets Authority (CMA) will introduce a cap on replacement car costs, saying overly expensive replacement vehicles cost consumers as much as 180 million pounds ($302.24 million) a year through higher insurance premiums, according to the FT's sources. (link.reuters.com/byp99v)

It added that the regulator was also preparing to ban anti-competitive “price parity” deals, in which insurers reach exclusive agreements with websites not to offer consumers lower prices elsewhere.

Tough competition has already driven prices down in Britain’s car insurance market, dominated by companies such as Aviva Plc, Direct Line Insurance Group Plc and Admiral Group Plc.

The CMA, which could not be reached for comment outside of regular business hours, will also crack down on price comparison websites and propose that insurers improve “often unclear” disclosure about the terms of no-claims bonuses, the paper said.

Britain’s Competition Commission, which was replaced by the CMA this year, first criticised the complexity in the industry’s claims process and its lack of incentives to keep costs down in December. ($1 = 0.5956 British pounds) (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bangalore. Editing by Andre Grenon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.