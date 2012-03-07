COMPLY: Getting outside help to meet compliance

* Keeping up compliance programs is a growing burden for advisers

* Advisers must lean on software and consultants, not calendars

By Suzanne Barlyn

March 7 (Reuters) - Launching a new compliance program was a low-stress process for financial adviser Wade Chessman, who farmed out the job to an expert. Keeping it going was what made him worry.

Chessman left an independent broker-dealer in 2010 to start a registered investment adviser, Chessman Wealth Strategies in Dallas, Texas.

Since then, he’s been tackling a never-ending compliance to-do list from regulators, including filing forms and reviewing staff emails. It’s a process that continued long after his firm developed its initial compliance policies and procedures. For Chessman, and hundreds of advisers who start their own firms, plodding through compliance tasks while serving clients’ needs has meant turning to outside help.

This month is no exception. Among the things to remember: advisers registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission must update their disclosure forms, using a new version that is more complicated than the one they already know.

Changes required by the Dodd-Frank financial reform mean there are many more questions and a new way of calculating an adviser’s assets under management. And the deadline, on March 30, falls a day earlier than usual, because of a leap-year calendar.

The ongoing process of knowing what to do, and when, proved more complex for the strategy that one compliance professional suggested for Chessman: Make a list and mark the calendar. “We were looking for a little more day-to-day guidance,” Chessman said.

He found it, as many advisers do, for a price.

TECH TOOLS

Compliance software can make it easier to organize and review compliance data, especially at small advisory firms. The programs, available from a range of vendors including MyComplianceOffice and Compliance Science Inc can help track information such as trades made by employees and potential conflicts of interest.

They also can alert advisers when it’s time to file regulatory forms, such as the one due this month, and guide them through the questions and answers.

Some programs also can help advisers update their policies and ethics code. Other types of software help advisers tackle the mandatory requirement of saving and monitoring emails.

Using software to keep up with deadlines and other tasks has been a good fit for Chessman, who is one of two advisers at the firm, which manages about $94 million in assets. He pays $400 per month for ComplianceGuardian, a program available from National Regulatory Service, a unit of Reed Elsevier. The monthly package he chose also includes 30 minutes of consultation time with a compliance professional.

But the programs are not a complete fix for keeping up with compliance, especially as an adviser’s practice grows. Advisory staff must still review the reports they generate, such as details about trading irregularities. “If you don’t know what the data is that’s coming out of the system, it’s worthless,” said Larry Goldfarb, a New York-based compliance consultant.

HUMAN TOUCH

Reams of data and mounting regulatory concerns, especially in the wake of the Bernard Madoff Ponzi-scheme scandal, have compelled many advisers to hire help, even those who have compliance know-how. Those professionals may charge between $100 and $200 an hour.

And yes, they also do paperwork. That’s been a relief to Harvey Rowen, chief executive of Starmont Asset Management LLC in San Ramon, California. The SEC is increasingly “wall papering” advisers’ offices, he said, often requiring small firms to file the same types of voluminous paperwork as large advisers. “There is no differentiating between a firm like mine, with a staff of six, and a firm that manages $2 billion and has a staff of 60,” he said.

One recent change, for example, requires a chief compliance officers to meet with the firm’s other top executives. While that makes sense for a large firm, it puzzles people such as Rowen, who is also Starmont’s chief investment officer. “I have that meeting every morning when I shave,” he said.

Rowen, a former SEC lawyer and staff counsel to the U.S. Congress, ran Starmont’s compliance program himself for 10 years after it opened in 1998. Back then, the commitment required about two hours a month. But even someone with Rowan’s expertise can no longer oversee the compliance role while trying to serve clients’ investing needs.

Starmont, which manages about $102 million in assets, pays about $1,000 monthly to an outside consultant to keep track of the firm’s compliance requirements. The figure doesn’t include time that Rowan and an in-house compliance person divert from clients to review paperwork.

Rowen is resigned to the mounting requirements, but questions whether they’ll change some advisers’ behaviors. “It’s all about the culture of the firm,” he said. “I‘m not sure that all these volumes of paperwork really help.”