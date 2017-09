Dec 19 (Reuters) - Comptel Oyj :

* Comptel has received significant order from German customer

* The multi-year deal includes Comptel Convergent Mediation and Comptel Provisioning and Activation software licenses and related services with a value exceeding 1 million euros ($1.23 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8143 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)