BRIEF-Eastman Kodak files for stock offering of up to $200 mln
* Eastman Kodak Co files for stock offering of up to $200 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kuXP6R) Further company coverage:
HELSINKI Feb 9 Network equipment maker Nokia said on Thursday it has agreed to buy another Finnish company, Comptel, for about 347 million euros ($370 million) to expand its software business.
The cash offer, 3.04 euros per share, represents a premium of 29 percent compared to Comptel's last closing price.
"The planned acquisition is part of Nokia's strategy to build a standalone software business at scale by expanding and strengthening its software portfolio and go-to-market capabilities with additional sales capacity and a strategic partner network," Nokia said in a statement. ($1 = 0.9368 euros) (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl, editing by Terje Solsvik)
* Evan Clark Williams reports 6.1% passive stake in Twitter Inc as of December 31, 2016 - SEC filing
NEW YORK, Feb 10 A key index of global equity markets rose to a 20-month high on Friday, with Wall Street shares hitting records for a second straight day, as investors continued to bask in the afterglow of U.S. President Donald Trump's promise of tax reform.