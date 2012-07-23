S&P cuts Compton, Calif. revenue bonds to 'BBB-minus'

July 23 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Service late on Friday said it cut the long-term ratings on Compton, California’s water revenue series 2009 and sewer revenue bonds series 2009 to BBB-minus from A, and may cut the ratings further, according to the rating agency’s website.

“The lowered ratings are based on our view that financial distress in the city’s general fund could continue to impact the liquidity position of the water fund,” said S&P’s credit analyst Robert Hannay.

“The CreditWatch placement reflects our view that the independent auditors of the city’s recently released fiscal year 2011 audit declined to express an opinion about the city’s financial statements,” he said.

If S&P fails to receive sufficient independently audited financial information from the city, it could withdraw or suspend the ratings, it said in a statement.

Compton, located 16 miles south of Los Angles, may declare bankruptcy by September, according to officials.