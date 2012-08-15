FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CompuCredit shares jump on buyback plan
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 15, 2012 / 10:15 PM / in 5 years

CompuCredit shares jump on buyback plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Financial service firm CompuCredit Holdings Corp said it has launched a cash tender offer to buy back up to 8.2 million common shares for $10 apiece, a premium of nearly 100 percent to the stock’s Wednesday closing price.

Shares of the company jumped more than 50 percent to $7.75 in extended trade, after closing at $5.02 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.

The company, which has about 23.7 million outstanding common shares, said the offer will expire on Sept 12.

Earlier this month, CompuCredit sold its charged-off debt buying operations to Flexpoint Fund for $130.5 million.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.