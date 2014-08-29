BRIEF-Computacenter adjusted pretax profit rises 6.8 pct

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Computacenter Plc :

* Trading performance for three onerous contracts continues in line with expectations

* H1 group revenues increased by 2.2 pct on an as reported basis to 1.46 billion stg (H1 2013: 1.43 billion stg)

* H1 adjusted profit before tax increased 6.8 pct on an as reported basis to 28.0 million stg (H1 2013: 26.2 million stg) and by 7.5 pct in constant currency

* Interim dividend of 5.9 pence per share (H1 2013: 5.2 pence)

* Company is heading for another year of record adjusted pretax profits in 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: