BRIEF-Computacenter first-quarter revenue rises 8 pct to 745.1 mln stg
April 24, 2014 / 6:10 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Computacenter first-quarter revenue rises 8 pct to 745.1 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Computacenter Plc

* Revenue for Q1, on an as reported basis increased by 8% to £745.1 million (2013: £691.9 million)

* Total revenue in our German business declined by 2% in constant currency to £267.7 million (2013: £272.9 million)

* Revenue in France increased by 10% in constant currency to £114.7 million (2013: £104.3 million)

* We believe 2014 will be a year of progress for computacenter

* Trading in UK has been encouraging and Germany is stable. However, it is clear that group continues to be held back by performance in France

* Overall UK revenue growing 20 pct to £350.4 million (2013: £292.7 million). Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

