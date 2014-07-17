FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Computacenter H1 reported revenue rises 2 pct
#IT Services & Consulting
July 17, 2014 / 6:06 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Computacenter H1 reported revenue rises 2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Computacenter Plc

* Group revenue for first half increased by 2% on an as reported basis and by 4% in constant currency

* Group services revenue increased by 3% on an as reported basis and by 5% in constant currency

* Group supply chain revenue increased by 2% on an as reported basis and by 4% in constant currency.

* UK revenue grew by 14% in first half of year

* German revenue fell by 10% in constant currency during first half

* French revenue increased by 14% in constant currency in first half of year

* For first half of 2014 computacenter will show progress over same period for last year

* We are confident that momentum that we have in UK will continue for foreseeable future

* We remain on track with board’s expectations for 2014 and confident about growth prospects for long-term. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
