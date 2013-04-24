BRIEF-Computacenter reports flat first-quarter revenue

LONDON, April 24 (Reuters) - Computacenter PLC : * Q1 revenue, on an as reported basis was unchanged at £659.4 million (2012:

£659.1 million) * In constant currency, revenue declined by 3% * Group services revenue grew by 7% as reported and by 4% in constant currency * Group supply chain revenue reduced by 3% as reported and 6% in constant

currency * Now more confident in ability to secure new contracts profitably and are

starting to grow our prospect pipeline * Moderate revenue performance in services was due to our focus on resolving

existing contractual issues * Source text for Eikon