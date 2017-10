LONDON, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Computacenter PLC : * Auto alert - Computacenter PLC interim dividend 5 pence per share * Group revenue, including acquisitions, of 1.42 billion STG, up 4.2 percent * H1 adjusted profit before tax of 24 million STG, impacted by additional start

up costs * Interim dividend of 5 pence versus 4.5 pence in H1 2011 * Remain on track with the board’s revised expectations for the year