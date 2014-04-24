FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IT services provider Computacenter's Q1 revenue rises 8 pct
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 24, 2014 / 6:36 AM / 3 years ago

IT services provider Computacenter's Q1 revenue rises 8 pct

April 24 (Reuters) - Computacenter Plc, a provider of IT infrastructure services, reported an 8 percent rise in first-quarter revenue, helped by growth in the UK and France.

The company, which also supplies IT equipment and advises customers on IT strategy, said revenue rose to 745.1 million pounds ($1.25 billion) from 691.9 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue from the group’s supply chain division increased 12 percent, while services revenue rose 4 percent. ($1 = 0.5960 British Pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)

