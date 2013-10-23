FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Computacenter Q3 revenue rises 11 pct
#IT Services & Consulting
October 23, 2013 / 6:07 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Computacenter Q3 revenue rises 11 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Computacenter PLC : * Interim management statement * Overall revenue for the third quarter on an as reported basis increased by

11% to £730 million * Revenue grew in the year-to-date by 4% to £2.16 billion (2012: £2.07 billion) * German revenue in the third quarter increased 17% to £321 million (2012: £274

million) * Outlook for the group’s trading result in 2013 remains in line with the

board’s expectations * Group performance is being held back by France, which is likely to continue

