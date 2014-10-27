FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-U.S. pursues False Claims Act case against Computer Sciences, NYC over Medicaid reimbursements
October 27, 2014 / 7:30 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-U.S. pursues False Claims Act case against Computer Sciences, NYC over Medicaid reimbursements

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Computer Sciences Corp : * U.S. intervenes in federal false claims act case against Computer Sciences

Corp New York City over computerized billing system -- court filing * Lawsuit alleges that Computer Sciences and the city exploited the billing

system, which the company developed for the city, to orchestrate billing

frauds against medicaid * Lawsuit alleges that the fraud enabled New York City to increase the amount

and speed of medicaid reimbursements for some services * Lawsuit alleges that as a result of the fraud, Computer Sciences and New York

City submitted tens of thousands of false claims to medicaid * Lawsuit alleges that as a result of the fraud, Computer Sciences and New York

City unlawfully obtained millions of dollars of medicaid reimbursements * Lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court seeks civil penalties, restitution,

triple damages

