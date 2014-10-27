FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. sues NYC, Computer Sciences over Medicaid reimbursements
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 27, 2014 / 7:45 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. sues NYC, Computer Sciences over Medicaid reimbursements

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The United States on Monday joined a lawsuit accusing New York City and Computer Sciences Corp of defrauding Medicaid by exploiting a computerized billing system that the company designed.

In a complaint alleging violations of the federal False Claims Act, the federal government said the defendants took advantage of the billing system’s automatic defaulting capabilities, enabling the city to boost the amount and speed of Medicaid reimbursements for various services.

The government said the fraud led to the city and Computer Sciences submitting tens of thousands of false claims to Medicaid, and unlawfully obtaining millions of dollars of Medicaid reimbursements.

Originally filed by a whistleblower, the lawsuit seeks restitution, civil penalties and triple damages. It was filed in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan.

A spokesman for Computer Sciences had no immediate comment. The city did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York and Nate Raymond in Washington, D.C.; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.