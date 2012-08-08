FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CSC results beat estimates
August 8, 2012 / 1:20 PM / 5 years ago

CSC results beat estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Technology services provider Computer Sciences Corp’s quarterly results beat analysts’ expectations, and the company said it expects to save about $1 billion in costs over the next 18 months.

Net income attributable to CSC shareholders fell to $40 million, or 26 cents per share, in the quarter ended June 29, from $183 million, or $1.17 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue dropped about 2 percent to $3.96 billion.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 22 cents per share, on revenue of $3.89 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company’s shares were up 3 percent in premarket trading. They closed at $25.52 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

