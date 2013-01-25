FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Compuware turns down Elliott offer, Covisint unit IPO still on
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 25, 2013 / 1:05 PM / 5 years ago

Compuware turns down Elliott offer, Covisint unit IPO still on

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Business software maker Compuware Corp turned down hedge fund Elliott Management Corp’s proposal for a $2.3 billion buyout, choosing instead to proceed with spinning-off a non-core unit.

Paul Singer’s Elliott Management had offered to buy Compuware for $11 per share in December, raising questions about the management of the company.

On Friday, Compuware said it would proceed with the IPO of its Covisint unit, which sells cloud software, and then spin it off to its shareholders.

Compuware’s board also approved an annual dividend of 50 cents per share starting from the first quarter of fiscal 2014.

Compuware shares closed at $10.75 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.