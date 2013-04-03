FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Compuware estimates fourth quarter results below Street
April 3, 2013 / 8:20 PM / in 4 years

Compuware estimates fourth quarter results below Street

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 3 (Reuters) - Business software maker Compuware Corp estimated fourth-quarter results way below analysts estimates, citing delays in closing several deals.

The company estimated adjusted earnings of 5 cents to 6 cents per share on revenue of $237 million to $241 million in the quarter ended Mar. 31.

Analysts on average were expecting adjusted earnings of 15 cents per share on revenue of $272.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

“A large number of deals we had anticipated closing in Q4 were pushed into the new fiscal year, significantly impacting our results,” Compuware CEO Bob Paul said.

