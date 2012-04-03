UPDATE 1-Comverse 4th-qtr misses as customers defer projects

* Q4 adj EPS $0.14 vs est $0.16

* Q4 rev falls 6 pct to $405.5 mln vs est $427.4 mln

* Shares drop 6 pct

April 3 (Reuters) - Comverse Technology Inc’s fourth-quarter results missed market expectations as several of the telecom billing software maker’s contracts were deferred, sending its shares down as much as 6 percent in early trade.

For the quarter, net income attributable to Comverse Technology fell to $4.5 million, or 2 cents a share, from $15.4 million, or 7 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, Comverse, which holds a majority stake in surveillance products maker Verint Systems Inc, earned 14 cents a share. Revenue dropped 6 percent to $405.5 million.

Analysts expected a profit of 16 cents a share, on revenue of $427.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company, which was rocked by a major stock options backdating scandal in 2006, was approached by suitors who wanted to buy its core billing business, Comverse Network Systems, last year, according to a Reuters report.

Backlog, as of Jan. 31, fell 16 percent to about $982 million from the year-ago period. The company does not expect to fill more than half the backlog in the fiscal year ending Jan. 31, 2013, it said in a statement.

Comverse defines backlog as revenue from signed orders not yet recognized, and orders constituting backlog may be reduced, canceled or deferred by customers.

Shares of the company fell to $6.46 on the Nasdaq. They have climbed 16 percent since their year-low of $5.90 on Jan. 13, excluding Tuesday’s losses.