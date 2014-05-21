FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-NZ's Comvita to acquire honey producer
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 21, 2014 / 9:46 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-NZ's Comvita to acquire honey producer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, May 22 (Reuters) - Comvita Ltd

* To acquire NZ Honey Ltd from NZ Honey Producers Co-Operative Ltd

* Price NZ$12.3 million ($10.5 million)

* Deal includes all honey processing, inventory, and a long term honey supply contract with Honey Co-operative

* New Zealand Honey one of NZ’s largest honey exporters. Total sales in 2013 were $27.3 million.

* Comvita to release full year results on May 23 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.1690 New Zealand Dollars) (Gyles Beckford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
