BRIEF-NZ's Comvita to acquire honey producer

WELLINGTON, May 22 (Reuters) - Comvita Ltd

* To acquire NZ Honey Ltd from NZ Honey Producers Co-Operative Ltd

* Price NZ$12.3 million ($10.5 million)

* Deal includes all honey processing, inventory, and a long term honey supply contract with Honey Co-operative

* New Zealand Honey one of NZ’s largest honey exporters. Total sales in 2013 were $27.3 million.

* Comvita to release full year results on May 23 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.1690 New Zealand Dollars) (Gyles Beckford)