Con Edison to pay $3.8 mil to settle sexual harassment claims

(Reuters) - Consolidated Edison of New York Inc will pay up to $3.8 million to end a government investigation into claims that it failed to stop frequent sexual harassment and discrimination against female employees, the New York Attorney General’s office said on Wednesday.

The utility company, which serves about 3.4 million customers in New York City and its suburbs, will pay the money to more than 300 female field workers.

The investigation by the attorney general and the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission began in 2007, spurred by complaints that male employees routinely taunted and made sexual comments to their female coworkers.

The women also said they were denied promotions, overtime and on-the-job training given to men and received less positive job evaluations.

The company in a statement said it does not tolerate workplace harassment and would enhance training of employees and supervisors.

“With this agreement, Con Edison is reaffirming its commitment to maintaining a workforce that promotes diversity, inclusion and equal opportunity,” it said.

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman in a statement said the case should serve as a reminder that women frequently face workplace harassment.

“All women, especially those working in male-dominated workplaces, deserve respect and equal treatment,” he said.