Con-way Q1 profit rises
May 1, 2012 / 8:21 PM / 5 years ago

Con-way Q1 profit rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Q1 EPS 46 cents vs 24 cents year ago

* Ex-items 45 cents vs 12 cents year ago

* Revenue $1.37 bln vs $1.35 bln Wall St view

May 1 (Reuters) - U.S. trucking and logistics company Con-way Inc reported higher quarterly earnings.

The company on Tuesday said net income rose to $25.6 million, or 46 cents a share, in the first quarter, compared with $6.9 million, or 12 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, profit was 45 cents a share, up from 24 cents a share a year earlier.

Revenue for the Ann Arbor, Michigan-based company rose to $1.37 billion, above the average forecast of $1.35 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

