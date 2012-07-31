Con-way Q2 profit earnings rise

July 31 (Reuters) - U.S. trucking and logistics company Con-way Inc reported higher quarterly earnings on cost controls and price increases to shippers.

The company said on Tuesday net income rose to $41.8 million, or 74 cents a share, in the second quarter, from $29.4 million, or 52 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, profit was 66 cents a share, up from 50 cents a share a year earlier.

Revenue for the Ann Arbor, Michigan-based company rose 7.2 percent to $1.45 billion, in line with the average forecast according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.