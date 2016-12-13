FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
ConAgra unit to pay $8 mln fine for 2006-07 salmonella poisoning -U.S. Justice Dept
December 13, 2016

ConAgra unit to pay $8 mln fine for 2006-07 salmonella poisoning -U.S. Justice Dept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - A subsidiary of ConAgra Brands Inc was sentenced on Tuesday to pay an $8 million criminal fine and forfeit an additional $3.2 million in assets after pleading guilty to shipping contaminated peanut butter linked to a nationwide outbreak of salmonella poisoning in 2006-2007, the U.S. Justice Department said.

"The sentence represents the largest fine ever paid in a food safety case," the Justice Department said in a statement on the sentence against ConAgra Grocery Products LLC. (Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Eric Beech)

