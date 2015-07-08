FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ConAgra appoints Jana Partners' nominee to board
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
IRMA
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
July 8, 2015 / 9:37 PM / 2 years ago

ConAgra appoints Jana Partners' nominee to board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 8 (Reuters) - ConAgra Foods Inc said it will appoint two directors, including former Nestle USA CEO Bradley Alford, one of the three nominees of its second-largest shareholder Jana Partners LLC.

With the appointment of Alford and Timothy McLevish, former CFO of Walgreens Boots Alliance, the strength of the board will go up to 14, the company said on Wednesday.

The move comes less than a month after Jana revealed a 7.2 percent stake in the food processing company and said it was ready to nominate directors to help address “persistent underperformance” since the acquisition of RalCorp in 2013. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.