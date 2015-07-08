ConAgra appoints Jana Partners' nominee to board

July 8 (Reuters) - ConAgra Foods Inc said it will appoint two directors, including former Nestle USA CEO Bradley Alford, one of the three nominees of its second-largest shareholder Jana Partners LLC.

With the appointment of Alford and Timothy McLevish, former CFO of Walgreens Boots Alliance, the strength of the board will go up to 14, the company said on Wednesday.

The move comes less than a month after Jana revealed a 7.2 percent stake in the food processing company and said it was ready to nominate directors to help address "persistent underperformance" since the acquisition of RalCorp in 2013.