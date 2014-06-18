FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ConAgra estimates fourth-qtr profit below forecast
#Market News
June 18, 2014 / 12:26 PM / 3 years ago

ConAgra estimates fourth-qtr profit below forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 18 (Reuters) - ConAgra Foods Inc said its adjusted fourth-quarter profit would be lower than its forecast due to lower sales in its consumer foods business and weak profits in private brands.

The maker of Hunt’s tomato ketchup and Slim Jim beef jerky estimated an adjusted profit of about 55 cents per share for the quarter ended May 25, lower than its forecast of “in excess of” 60 cents.

ConAgra said profits in its private brands business were likely to be lower in the next several years than it had expected. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

