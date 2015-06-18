FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Jana Partners picks up 7 pct stake in ConAgra
Sections
Featured
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
June 18, 2015 / 9:26 PM / 2 years ago

Jana Partners picks up 7 pct stake in ConAgra

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 18 (Reuters) - Activist hedge fund Jana Partners LLC on Thursday disclosed a 7.2 percent stake in ConAgra Foods Inc , saying the Slim Jim Beef Jerky maker’s shares were “undervalued”.

ConAgra’s shares rose 6 pct in extended trading.

Jana also said it was prepared to nominate three people to the company’s board.

Since the acquisition of RalCorp in 2013, ConAgra has missed guidance repeatedly, has cut long-term targets and there has been no growth in dividends, Jana said in a regulatory filing.

ConAgra, which has been struggling to boost sales at its private label business, said in a statement that the company was open to discussions after it announces fourth-quarter results on June 30.

Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.