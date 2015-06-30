FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ConAgra Foods to exit private label business
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 30, 2015 / 11:41 AM / 2 years ago

ConAgra Foods to exit private label business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - ConAgra Foods Inc, the maker of Slim Jim beef jerky and Chef Boyardee pasta, said it would exit its struggling private label foods business and reported a 3.7 percent rise in quarterly sales.

ConAgra’s move to exit the private label foods business comes two years after its $5-billion acquisition of Ralcorp, which made it the biggest U.S. maker of foods sold under supermarket brands.

Net profit attributable to ConAgra was $209.2 million, or 48 cents a share, in the fourth quarter ended May 31. ConAgra lost $324.2 million, or 77 cents a share a year earlier. Net sales rose to $4.1 billion from $3.96 billion. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru and Anjali Athavaley in New York; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.