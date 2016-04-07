FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ConAgra Foods' quarterly sales beat estimates
April 7, 2016 / 11:45 AM / a year ago

ConAgra Foods' quarterly sales beat estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 7 (Reuters) - ConAgra Foods Inc, the maker of Chef Boyardee pasta and Healthy Choice dinners, reported higher-than-expected quarterly sales, helped by strong demand for products it sells to restaurants and other food industry customers.

Total sales rose 0.6 percent to $2.92 billion. Analysts on average expected $2.86 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income attributable to ConAgra was $204.6 million, or 46 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Feb. 28, compared with a loss of $954.1 million, or $2.23 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

