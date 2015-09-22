FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ConAgra sales rise on higher demand for food ingredients
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 22, 2015 / 11:51 AM / 2 years ago

ConAgra sales rise on higher demand for food ingredients

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - ConAgra Foods Inc, the maker of Slim Jim beef jerky and Chef Boyardee pasta, reported a 1.1 percent rise in quarterly sales, helped by higher demand in its commercial foods business, which makes ingredients for other manufacturers and restaurants.

The net loss attributable to ConAgra was $1.24 billion, or $2.85 per share, in the first quarter ended Aug. 30, compared with a profit of $482.3 million, or $1.12 per share, a year earlier.

The net loss was due to a $1.41 billion loss from its private label business, which the company is selling.

Net sales rose to $2.79 billion from $2.76 billion, increasing for only the second time in six quarters. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.