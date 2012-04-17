FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ConAgra to buy breakfast sausage maker
April 17, 2012

April 17 (Reuters) - ConAgra Foods Inc on Tuesday said it agreed to buy breakfast sandwich and sausage maker Odom’s Tennessee Pride, the latest in a series of deals aimed at expanding the company’s reach.

ConAgra, whose other brands include Chef Boyardee pasta, Healthy Choice meals and Slim Jim meat snacks, said the deal is expected to close within 45 days. Terms were not disclosed.

ConAgra agreed to buy Del Monte Canada in January and private label pretzel maker National Pretzel in November.

Last year, it tried to buy Ralcorp Holdings but was spurned.

Odom’s Tennessee Pride has about 750 employees, annual revenue of more than $190 million, and is the second largest producer of frozen breakfast sandwiches in the U.S., ConAgra said.

