FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ConAgra enters guilty plea tied to 2007 peanut butter recall
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil
Oil
Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Apple
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 20, 2015 / 4:10 PM / 2 years ago

ConAgra enters guilty plea tied to 2007 peanut butter recall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 20 (Reuters) - A unit of ConAgra Foods Inc has pleaded guilty to a criminal misdemeanor and will pay $11.2 million to end a federal probe into a 2007 recall of peanut butter linked to a salmonella outbreak, court papers showed.

ConAgra Grocery Products Co pleaded guilty to one count of introducing adulterated food into interstate commerce, will pay a $8.01 million criminal fine and will forfeit $3.2 million, according to a plea agreement filed on Wednesday with a federal court in Albany, Georgia.

The plea arises from ConAgra’s shipments of peanut butter contaminated with salmonella between Oct. 6, 2006 and Feb. 14, 2007, according to court papers. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.