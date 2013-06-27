FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ConAgra posts quarterly profit, boosted by acquisition
June 27, 2013 / 11:42 AM / 4 years ago

ConAgra posts quarterly profit, boosted by acquisition

June 27 (Reuters) - ConAgra Foods Inc reported a quarterly profit on Thursday, reversing a year-ago loss, helped by its acquisition of Ralcorp Holdings.

The maker of Chef Boyardee pasta and other packaged foods said net income was $192.2 million, or 45 cents per share, in the fiscal fourth quarter ended May 26, compared with a net loss of $86.2 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, profit was 60 cents per share.

Net sales jumped nearly 34 percent to $4.59 billion.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
