ConAgra posts quarterly profit, boosted by acquisition

June 27 (Reuters) - ConAgra Foods Inc reported a quarterly profit on Thursday, reversing a year-ago loss, helped by its acquisition of Ralcorp Holdings.

The maker of Chef Boyardee pasta and other packaged foods said net income was $192.2 million, or 45 cents per share, in the fiscal fourth quarter ended May 26, compared with a net loss of $86.2 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, profit was 60 cents per share.

Net sales jumped nearly 34 percent to $4.59 billion.