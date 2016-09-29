FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ConAgra reports lower-than-expected quarterly sales
September 29, 2016 / 11:45 AM / a year ago

ConAgra reports lower-than-expected quarterly sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - ConAgra Foods Inc, the maker of Chef Boyardee pasta and Hunt's ketchup, reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales, hurt by lower demand for its grocery, snacks and frozen food items.

The Chicago-based company's net sales fell 4.6 percent to $2.67 billion, missing the average analysts' estimate of $2.73 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income attributable to the company was $186.2 million, or 42 cents per share, for the first quarter ended Aug. 28, compared with a loss of $1.15 billion, or $2.68 per share, in the same period last year. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)

