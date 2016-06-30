FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ConAgra quarterly sales drop 9.5 pct, miss analyst estimate
June 30, 2016 / 11:50 AM / a year ago

ConAgra quarterly sales drop 9.5 pct, miss analyst estimate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - ConAgra Foods Inc quarterly net sales fell 9.5 percent, missing analysts' estimates, as demand weakened for its consumer foods, which include Chef Boyardee pasta and Hunt's ketchup.

The net income attributable to the company dropped to $117.6 million, or 27 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended May 29 from $209.2 million, or 48 cents per share, a year earlier, which had an extra week.

Net sales slid to $2.83 billion from $3.13 billion.

Analysts on average had expected $2.89 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

ConAgra's shares fell 4.4 percent to $45.50 in light premarket trading on Thursday. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

