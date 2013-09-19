REFILE-ConAgra first-quarter results miss analysts' estimates

Sept 19 (Reuters) - ConAgra Foods Inc, the maker of Hunt’s Ketchup and Chef Boyardee pastas, reported lower-than-expected quarterly results, hurt by weak sales in its consumer foods business.

Net income fell 42 percent to $144.3 million, or 34 cents per share, in the quarter ended Aug. 25 from $250.1 million, or 61 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, ConAgra earned 37 cents per share.

Revenue rose 27 percent to $4.20 billion.

Analysts on average were expecting adjusted earnings of 39 cents per share on revenue of $4.29 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.