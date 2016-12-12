FRANKFURT Dec 12 Buyout groups are preparing
final bids for German payments group Concardis in a deal
potentially valuing the group at more than 600 million euros
($636 million), people close to the matter said on Thursday.
CVC, Bridgepoint and a consortium of Advent and Bain are
expected to hand in an offer for the group, which is
jointly-held by several German banks, by a deadline early next
week, the people said, adding that strategic players such as
Wirecard have dropped out of the race.
Concardis' largest shareholder is Deutsche Bank
with a 16 percent stake while smaller stakes are held by
Commerzbank, Unicredit as well as savings
banks and cooperative banks. They are expected to decide on a
buyer earlier next year.
($1 = 0.9439 euros)
