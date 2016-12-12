FRANKFURT Dec 12 Buyout groups are preparing final bids for German payments group Concardis in a deal potentially valuing the group at more than 600 million euros ($636 million), people close to the matter said on Thursday.

CVC, Bridgepoint and a consortium of Advent and Bain are expected to hand in an offer for the group, which is jointly-held by several German banks, by a deadline early next week, the people said, adding that strategic players such as Wirecard have dropped out of the race.

Concardis' largest shareholder is Deutsche Bank with a 16 percent stake while smaller stakes are held by Commerzbank, Unicredit as well as savings banks and cooperative banks. They are expected to decide on a buyer earlier next year.

