German banks launch sale of jointly held payment group concardis - sources

FRANKFURT, Oct 6 (Reuters) - German banks have launched the sale of jointly held payment group Concardis as some of the owners seek an exit to focus on other activities, people close to the matter said on Thursday.

Concardis offers card payment terminal and payment processes for e-commerce suppliers and may appeal to peers as well as to private equity companies, the people said.

Concardis and its owners - German savings banks, cooperative banks and privately-held banks - declined to comment or were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Alexander Huebner. Editing by Andreas Cremer.)