Humana looks to sell urgent care subsidiary Concentra- sources
#Funds News
October 22, 2014 / 5:50 PM / 3 years ago

Humana looks to sell urgent care subsidiary Concentra- sources

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Health insurer Humana Inc is exploring a sale of its urgent care subsidiary Concentra in a deal that could value it at around $1 billion, according to three people familiar with the matter, less than four years after acquiring it.

The move indicates that Humana, one of the largest providers of Medicare plans for the elderly in the United States, has faced challenges with its attempts to run healthcare centers itself in order to better manage medical costs.

Louisville, Kentucky-based Humana has hired investment bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc to advise on the sale process, the people said on Wednesday, declining to be named because the matter is not public. Humana and Goldman Sachs declined to comment. (Reporting by Soyoung Kim in Seoul and Olivia Oran and Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

